UGA cold case murder: Edrick Faust denied bond in 2001 murder of law student

The man accused of killing UGA Law student Tara Baker more than two decades ago faced an Athens-Clarke County judge Tuesday.

Forty-eight-year-old Edrick Faust made a bid for bond so he could be out before his trial, but not everyone thought that was a good idea, including the sister of the woman he allegedly killed.

"January 19, 2001, was by no stretch of the imagination the darkest day of our lives," said Meredith Baker Schroeder, Tara’s sister.

Tara Baker and Edrick Faust (Supplied)

More than two decades after Tara’s brutal killing where prosecutors say she was sodomized, strangled and stabbed, her sister says it is a day that still haunts her.

"We waited 23 years for an arrest and an indictment and within those 12 counts, we learned just how horrific and harrowing Tara's last moments were," Schroeder said.

Firefighters found Baker’s body in her burned Athens apartment in 2001. The GBI says new technology helped play a role in finally tying Faust to her murder.

Tara Baker (Supplied)

On Tuesday, he faced a judge for an arraignment hearing to answer for the charges he faces, including murder, arson and concealing a death. He pleaded not guilty.

After that, Faust’s attorney asked for bond.

"We ask the court set bond based on his presumption of innocence at $100,000 and require property as collateral," said Ahmad Crewsm Faust’s attorney.

Edrick Faust (Supplied)

Faust’s fiancée testified about his character and offered to put some property up as collateral to get him out.

"The last 3.5 years, as I have known him, he stays away from any conflict with people, and he likes to walk away," said his fiancée, Linda Thornton.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Edrick Faust was denied bond in the 2001 murder of UGA Law student Tara Baker during a court hearing in Athens-Clarke County on Aug. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

However, prosecutors told the court that does not line up with the facts.

"He has violent offenses, and he has over 20 probation violations, which means that he shows a pattern of disregard to the most basic conditions of being out of probation," said District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez.

Ultimately, the judge agreed.

"I’m going to deny bond," she said.