Man arrested for killing UGA student 23 years ago has lengthy criminal history

The man accused of killing a University of Georgia law student 23 years ago appears to have a lengthy criminal history.

Edrick Lamont Faust, 48, is accused of killing 23-year-old Tara Louise Baker in 2001. Her body was discovered by Athens-Clarke County firefighters in a burning apartment on Fawn Drive on January 19. Investigators determined the fire was an act of arson and that Baker had been brutally murdered.

ORIGINAL STORY: Athens man charged with murder in 2001 death of UGA law student Tara Louise Baker

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced Faust's arrest on Thursday. The GBI's cold case unit partnered with the ACCPD last September for a comprehensive review of the case, which led to Faust's arrest.

At this time, it's not known whether Faust and Baker knew each other before her murder, and the GBI has not disclosed what led them to Faust.

Faust served several years in prison

According to records obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta from the Georgia Department of Corrections, Faust was incarcerated between Aug. 21, 1997, and July 20, 1999, as well as between May 1, 2001, and May 28, 2003.

A search of the Athens-Clarke County court website also returned records for numerous arrests and probation violations dating back to at least 2001.

In 1996, he was sentenced to one year for criminal trespassing in Oglethorpe County and another year for simple battery. In 1993, he received a two-year sentence for attempted robbery in Oglethorpe County.

In 2001, Faust was arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly attacking another man with a knife. Initially pleading not guilty and demanding a speedy trial, he eventually accepted a plea deal on Sept. 6, 2001, and was sentenced to six years of probation with 1 year of confinement.

On June 17, 2008, Faust was arrested for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, reckless driving, following too closely, passing in a no passing zone, and improper or erratic lane change.

On April 8, 2009, Faust was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of an officer, drugs not in an original container, possession of cocaine, driving on a suspended license, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 1 year in prison.

In 2011, he was sentenced to eight years for possession of cocaine, one year for violating motor vehicle law, and one year for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

In 2013, he received an eight-year sentence for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one year for obstructing a law enforcement officer.

On April 27, 2016, Faust was stopped for driving under the influence of alcohol in Clarke County. He was also driving with a suspended license and left the scene of an accident. He pled guilty to the charges.

In 2019, a case report out of Jacksonville, Florida, indicates that Faust was charged with battery resulting in bodily harm in a domestic violence case after being arrested on July 7, 2019. The charges were dropped in August of that year.

On March 3, 2022, Faust was arrested for simple battery, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. He pled guilty on Nov. 14, 2022. He was given 50 hours of community service and 12 months probation.

Arrest report details

According to the arrest warrants, Baker was killed between 9:45 p.m. on January 18, 2001, and 11:30 a.m. on January 19, 2001. Faust allegedly used "an instrument, when used offensively against a person, [that] results in strangulation," and is accused of stabbing Baker in the neck with a knife with a blade longer than three inches and striking her head with a blunt object.

Additionally, the warrants say that Faust sexually assaulted Baker during the attack, hid her body, and tried to destroy evidence by setting her apartment on fire.

Faust was scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on May 10.

Who was Tara Louise Baker?

Tara Louise Baker, born on Jan. 20, 1977, in East Point, is remembered not only for her academic achievements but also for her remarkable character. A graduate of Lovejoy High School in 1995, Tara went on to attend Georgia College in Milledgeville, where she graduated Cum Laude in 1998 with two bachelor’s degrees.

Friends and classmates recall Tara as a beacon of kindness and inclusivity. Her commitment to social justice was evident early on as she consistently advocated for those less fortunate and often led efforts to include all students in academic activities.

Her academic prowess was matched by her dedication to making the university experience better for everyone around her. Tara was known for her ability to bring people together, ensuring that no serious student felt excluded from study groups or class projects.



