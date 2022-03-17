Uber driver killed by train after vehicle gets stuck at Duluth railroad crossing

article

An Uber driver is dead after police say his vehicle became stuck at a Duluth railroad crossing Thursday morning.

Officials with the Duluth Police Department tell FOX 5 they received a call about the incident shortly before 5:30 a.m. at an intersection close to South Peachtree Street and Hardy Street. At the scene, they found a damage vehicle in a nearby embankment.

According to investigators, the rideshare drive and a passenger inside his vehicle were crossing the tracks when the car became stuck.

The passenger saw a train coming and got out of the vehicle, Duluth Police Officer Ted Sadowski said.

The driver, who has not been identified, remained in the vehicle to try to get it off the tracks. He was still inside when the train hit his car, killing him.

The train pushed the SUV about 200 yards before it fell into the embankment and came to rest, Sadowski said.

Police remain on the scene to investigate the crash.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE