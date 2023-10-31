Expand / Collapse search
UAW strike update: All Big 3 automakers reach tentative deal with union after 6 weeks of striking

By Robin Murdoch and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
UAW Strike
FOX 2 Detroit

GM reaches tentative deal with UAW

GM, the last Big Three automaker to reach a deal, now has a tentative agreement with the UAW. With that, the end of the strike could be near.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The end of the UAW's historic strike could be near now that all Big Three automakers have tentative deals with the union.

General Motors reached a tentative agreement with the UAW on Monday, following Ford and Stellantis.

As a result of the tentative agreements, the strike has been suspended, but it isn't over until the deals are ratified by union membership.

"I think they've got a pretty good deal, and I expect they'll be happy to ratify it and get moving again," said Alan Amici, the president and CEO of the Center for Automotive Research.

The deals from GM, Ford, and Stellantis all nearly mirror one another.

GM's offer includes a 25% increase in workers' base wage over a four-year period; employees will receive an immediate pay raise of 11% upon ratification. The contract will also set top pay at more than $42 an hour, end controversial pay tiers, bring two new battery plants under the union’s Master Agreement, and more. 

The next step is for the union's National GM Council and National Stellantis Council to vote to send the deals to membership. If the deals make it to the members, union members will attend informational sessions before they vote. 

GM's National Council will be visiting Detroit on Friday to vote on the tentative deal.

