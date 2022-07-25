US Marshals Task Force officer shot during murder arrest expected to make 'full recovery'

article

The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect during an arrest in Fayette County was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

FOX 5 Atlanta has learned the man's name is William Helton, and he's been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years.

He is home and recuperating and expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 19-year-old Antonio Murgado shot Helton on Sunday when law enforcement came to a home at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch in Fayette County. Law enforcement shot Murgado multiple times, the GBI said. Officials said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said shooting stemmed from a murder investigation that began in Pike County.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office was investigating the murder of 19-year-old James Knight on July 16 at a home on Patton Road. Police identified 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell as one of the suspects and announced her arrest the following day.

An update days later said investigators arrested a 14-year-old linked to the murder and asked for the public to be on the lookout for Murgado. Law enforcement in Clayton and Spalding counties wanted the teenager for armed robbery and methamphetamine possession, respectively.

The GBI said officers entered the home on Sage Brush Trail and Murgado fired a gun and hit a U.S. Marshals Task Force officer one time. Officers fired at Murgado, hitting him multiple times.