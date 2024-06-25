U.S. Marshals involved in DeKalb County shooting; GBI investigating

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been asked to investigate a shooting involving law enforcement officers in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Rockmore Shopping Center at the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Memorial Drive. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service said the agency was involved in the shooting at that location.

Surveillance video from the adjacent Valero gas station showed law enforcement officers attempting to take someone into custody. The shooting itself happened out of frame.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Surveillance video from a Valero gas station that appears to show moments before a shooting at Rockbridge Road and Memorial Drive on June 25, 2024. (Supplied)

Following the shooting, police officers converged on the parking lot.

The name and condition of the individual shot have not been released.

It was unclear why the U.S. Marshals Service was interested in this person.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.