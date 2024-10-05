Tyreek Hill launches hurricane relief efforts for Georgia through family foundation

article

Miami Dolphins wide receiver and Georgia native Tyreek Hill has launched a relief campaign to support cities in Georgia impacted by Hurricane Helene. Through his Tyreek Hill Family Foundation, Hill is providing essential resources, including power, food, water, and assistance with debris clearing in areas devastated by the storm.

The foundation’s "Hurricane Helene Relief for Georgia" initiative aims to alleviate the damage caused by the hurricane, which tore through several southeastern states, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The storm caused widespread destruction, knocking out power, damaging homes and businesses, and disrupting essential infrastructure. Hundreds of lives were lost, and countless residents remain without access to basic necessities.

Hill, who grew up in Douglas and Pearson and attended Coffee High School, expressed his deep connection to the state and his desire to help. "The damage that has been done to my home state is devastating," Hill said. "People are stranded without basic needs, and I want to help where I can."

As part of his efforts, Hill is matching all donations made to the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation’s relief campaign, up to $20,000. Fans and supporters can contribute to the cause by donating at THFFHeleneFund.givesmart.com. The foundation is encouraging donations of $10 or more to assist in the recovery process.

Funds raised will go toward disaster relief organizations such as World Central Kitchen, which is providing food and water, and Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that helps with debris clearing in hard-hit areas.