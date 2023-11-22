Tyler Perry's former Atlanta mansion sold at auction

Media mogul Tyler Perry's former mansion now has a new owner.

The mansion, which was also used in Perry's 2005 movie "Diary of a Mad Black Woman," was sold at auction over the weekend by Platinum Luxury Auctions.

Perry built the Chattahoochee Hills home in 2003. The estate, which spans 11 acres, features an infinity pool, tiered garden, ponds, fountains, waterfalls, and a tennis court.

The home itself is more than 16,000 square feet and features six bedrooms - including a two-story primary suite - and seven bathrooms.

The property was also used in the comedy "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul," which starred Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown.

"Perry’s former property is located in Chattahoochee Hills, a small city just 25 minutes from downtown Atlanta. He bought the vacant land parcel in 2001 and proceeded to develop the property and custom home, completing the project in 2003," Platinum Luxury Auctions said in a press release. "Designed in the style of the grand manors of the European countryside, the property features a central, neatly manicured parcel in the shape of a lengthy rectangle, surrounded by a perimeter of dense, mature landscaping for added privacy."

The auction house did not say how much the house eventually went for.