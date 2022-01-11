US Marshals offer $5,000 reward in search for man accused of shooting two Georgia deputies

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation warned the public of a fugitive accused of shooting two deputies in south Georgia early Tuesday morning.

The GBI issued a Blue Alert for Tyler Keith Henderson, saying he shot two Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies around midnight on Jan. 11 in Ochlocknee.

Law enforcement described Henderson as 5-foot-10, 212 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored jogging pants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Henderson has tattoos on his arms and neck.

The GBI doesn't know where Henderson was headed.

Officials aside both wounded deputies are in stable condition and expected to survive.

Henderson is a convicted felon, officials said.

There is a $5,000 reward from the U.S. Marshals Service for information leading to Henderson's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at 229-225-4151.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE