Two plead guilty to 2021 murder at Houston County Walmart

Ricky Martin, Jr., a 22-year-old resident of Warner Robins, pled guilty on May 17 to one count of Felony Murder. Martin was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole by Superior Court Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams. The guilty plea came during a two-day jury trial when jurors were in the midst of deliberating.

Evidence and testimony presented during the trial established that on the evening of July 7, 2021, Gregory Lee Arnett was seated in his vehicle at the Walmart located at 502 Booth Road. At that time, Martin and Anys Core Smith approached Arnett's vehicle. Both defendants, armed with firearms, demanded Arnett's vehicle. A struggle ensued over Martin's weapon, resulting in multiple shots being fired at the vehicle and Arnett. Arnett was struck twice, with forensic examination revealing that the fatal shot was fired from the firearm held by Anys Smith.

Anys Smith, a 15-year-old, also pleaded guilty to one count of Felony Murder on May 15. Smith received a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

In response to the case's outcome, Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters stated, "It's no secret that gun violence is on the rise in our society. The decisions these two defendants made took the life of someone who cannot be replaced, Gregory Arnett. There are too many innocent victims who have been impacted by gun violence. These victims, and all of us, want nothing more than to live in a peaceful society. This is something we all want and deserve. I hope that the sentences delivered by Judge Adams will send a message that this type of brazenness will not be tolerated in our community. I want to thank Inv. Paul Peck for his hard work in bringing these two defendants to justice."

District Attorney Kendall commented on the case, emphasizing the need for justice for the victim, stating, "This was a heinous act for which justice was required, and in this instance, both killers will spend the next 30 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. Even with convictions, we cannot bring back Mr. Arnett, and we cannot fill the void left by his tragic death. This Office will continue to hold offenders accountable and seek Justice for the Victims of Houston County."