Judge issues sentence for 2019 armed robbery in Gwinnett County

The two men who held two people at gunpoint during a 2019 robbery in Gwinnett County have been convicted, the district attorney's office announced.

Gwinnett County Police officers responded to an armed robbery on February 26, 2019. Both victims were beaten, and one person was shot in the legs during the robbery, police said.

Detectives later identified the suspects as Kris Morand and Jaccaro Cross.

Morand was seen on surveillance video at a gas station in the area two hours before the robbery, authorities said.

Police said Morand was "accompanied by Jaccaro Cross who had a University of Alabama logo tattooed on his face." Cross went by the name "Bama."

Police found the suspects several days later during a traffic stop. Investigators used a victim's blood to confirm the suspects' connection to the robbery.

According to officials, Morand entered a guilty plea in April 2021 and testified against the defendant. Cross was sentenced to 40 years to serve 20 years.

