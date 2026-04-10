Two killed in I-85 crash near LaGrange

The Brief Two people died Friday afternoon when their car hit a parked box truck on I-85 near LaGrange. Troopers say the Toyota Camry veered off the road and slammed into the back of the truck. It is not yet known why the driver left the roadway or if speed played a factor.



A deadly crash along Interstate 85 near LaGrange is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

The accident occurred around 4 p.m. Friday. According to the GSP, troopers arrived at Mile Marker 18 to find a 2007 Toyota Camry that had slammed into the back of a disabled 2013 Hyundai box truck.

Although the truck was parked completely off the roadway, troopers said the Camry steered into it for an unknown reason.

Both the driver and passenger of the Camry were killed.

What we don't know:

The Georgia State Patrol has not yet released the identities of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

It remains unclear if high speeds or driver impairment were factors in the Camry veering off the roadway.

Investigators also have not stated how long the Hyundai box truck had been parked on the shoulder before the collision occurred.