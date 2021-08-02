Two found dead in Roswell, police say

article

Police in Roswell are investigating "suspicious" deaths after officers found two dead when responding to a medical call.

A spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department said the victims are both adults.

The crime scene is near the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court.

SKYFOX captured video of Roswell police cars outside a home with an investigation tent set up in the street.

Police are investigating suspicious deaths in Roswell. (Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn details of the investigation.

