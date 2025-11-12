Two Carrollton residents convicted in one of Georgia’s first cases under ‘Austin’s Law’

article

The Brief Two Carrollton residents were convicted under Georgia’s new "Austin’s Law" after a fatal fentanyl overdose in Villa Rica. "Austin’s Law" allows prosecutors to charge fentanyl dealers with aggravated involuntary manslaughter carrying up to life in prison. Sheriff Terry Langley praised investigators for securing one of Georgia’s first convictions under the new statute.



Two Carrollton residents have been convicted in one of Georgia’s first prosecutions under "Austin’s Law," following a Carroll County investigation into a deadly fentanyl overdose.

Convictions in overdose case

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the case began in May 2024 when its ACE Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to a fatal overdose in Villa Rica that claimed the life of Shelby "Clint" Huope. Investigators analyzed phone records, surveillance footage, and conducted interviews that led them to identify those responsible for supplying the fentanyl.

Their work resulted in the arrests of Brittany Shambria Ridley and Stacy Demont Dobbs, both of Carrollton. Each was charged under Georgia’s new Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter statute, known as "Austin’s Law," which took effect after being signed by Governor Brian Kemp in April 2024.

Both defendants have now been convicted and sentenced for their roles in the overdose.

Carroll County sheriff praises sentence

What they're saying:

Sheriff Terry Langley praised the outcome and the efforts behind it.

"The ACE Unit continues to set the standard for proactive investigations in Carroll County," Langley said. "Their determination and attention to detail not only brought justice for this family, but also helped establish a precedent for future fentanyl-related prosecutions."

The sheriff’s office said the case represents strong collaboration between the ACE Unit, the District Attorney’s Office, and regional law enforcement partners working to fight the deadly impact of fentanyl across the community.

What is Austin's law?

Dig deeper:

Georgia prosecutors are now using a new state law to hold fentanyl dealers accountable for overdose deaths.

"Austin’s Law," signed by Governor Brian Kemp in April 2024, created a felony offense known as aggravated involuntary manslaughter for fentanyl overdose death. The measure, also known as Senate Bill 465, was named after 17-year-old Austin Gentry, a Georgia teen who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2021.

Under the law, anyone who intentionally sells or manufactures a substance containing fentanyl that results in someone’s death can face up to life in prison, even if they did not intend to cause the death. Prosecutors do not have to prove the person knew the drug contained fentanyl.

The statute defines a "fentanyl overdose death" as one in which the toxic effects of fentanyl were the sole or contributing cause. Convictions carry a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years or life.

Supporters say the law gives investigators a stronger tool to pursue drug dealers whose actions lead to fatal overdoses. It took effect April 30, 2024, and is already being used in cases across Georgia, including one of the state’s first convictions in Carroll County.