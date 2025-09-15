Two arrested in connection with year-old Atlanta shooting at construction site

The Brief Two suspects, Taryn Dorsey and Kendrick Miliam, were arrested for a deadly shooting at a construction site in southwest Atlanta. Both suspects face charges including murder, aggravated assault, and firearm possession during a felony. The shooting occurred on October 26, 2024, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old man.



Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago at a construction site in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

Atlanta police, working with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, took 24-year-old Taryn Dorsey into custody Monday. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and entering auto. Dorsey was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

The arrest follows the Sept. 9 arrest of 18-year-old Kendrick Miliam, who is facing the same charges for his alleged role in the case. He was also booked into the Fulton County Jail.

The backstory:

The charges stem from an Oct. 26, 2024 homicide at 750 Cascade Place SW. Officers responding to the scene around 11:27 a.m. found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.