Two arrested in connection with year-old Atlanta shooting at construction site
ATLANTA - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly shooting that happened nearly a year ago at a construction site in southwest Atlanta.
What we know:
Atlanta police, working with the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, took 24-year-old Taryn Dorsey into custody Monday. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and entering auto. Dorsey was taken to the Fulton County Jail for processing.
The arrest follows the Sept. 9 arrest of 18-year-old Kendrick Miliam, who is facing the same charges for his alleged role in the case. He was also booked into the Fulton County Jail.
The backstory:
The charges stem from an Oct. 26, 2024 homicide at 750 Cascade Place SW. Officers responding to the scene around 11:27 a.m. found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.