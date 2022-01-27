Two arrested in investigation into drug sales involving Carrollton nail salon

Police have arrested two men after an investigation into illegal drug sales involving a Carrollton nail salon.

On Jan. 20, officials with the Carrollton Police Department say they executed search warrants at the 300 block of Terrace Ridge and Nail Art Salon & Spa on the 500 block of Bankhead Highway.

Police say their investigation began after multiple complaints regarding illegal drug sales at the locations.

During their search, authorities seized around 47 pounds of marijuana, a firearm, and two vehicles.

Officers arrested two suspects, 28-year-old Trieu Bui and 48-year-old Donny Vo, and charged them with trafficking marijuana and the sale of marijuana. Both men were transported to the Carroll County Jail.

Officials say Carrollton citizens can report any suspicious drug activity by calling 770-834-4451.

