20-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Clairmont Road

A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning on Clairmont Road near DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, according to Brookhaven police.

What we know:

Officers told FOX 5 Atlanta that the woman was hit while in the crosswalk at Dresden Road by a dump truck that did not stop. Police said they quickly located the truck and arrested the driver.

A FOX 5 crew at the scene said investigators placed a screen near the intersection to block the victim’s body from view as officers continued to process the scene.

A hit-and-run closed Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. (FOX 5)

Police said that the dump truck driver willingly kept driving after being in the crash, and knew what he had done.

What we don't know:

Neither the name of the victim nor the suspect have been released.

