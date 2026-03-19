Tuskegee coach to announce Morehouse lawsuit after handcuffing

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The Brief Tuskegee coach Benjy Taylor to announce lawsuit Friday over January incident Taylor was handcuffed after asking officers to enforce security protocols Incident drew national attention after video circulated widely



Tuskegee University head basketball coach Benjy Taylor is expected to announce a lawsuit Friday stemming from an incident in which he was handcuffed and escorted off the court following a game against Morehouse College.

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What we know:

Taylor and his legal team will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. at The Westin Atlanta Airport, where they plan to formally announce legal action against Morehouse College and campus police officers involved in the January incident.

The confrontation happened Jan. 31 after a Division II HBCU matchup, when Taylor was detained on the court. According to the release, Taylor had asked officers to enforce conference-mandated security protocols during a tense post-game handshake situation.

Video of the incident quickly spread, drawing national attention and criticism.

Taylor is represented by a team of high-profile civil rights attorneys, including Harry Daniels, John Burris, Gerald Griggs and Gregory Reynald Williams.

Taylor, a longtime coach and head coach at Tuskegee since 2019, has more than three decades of experience in basketball.

What they're saying:

Organizers say Friday’s news conference will include remarks from Taylor and his attorneys, and media will be provided with a copy of the lawsuit.