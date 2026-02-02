Tuskegee basketball coach briefly detained after game at Morehouse College

article

The Brief Benjy Taylor was briefly handcuffed after a postgame incident at Morehouse College Tuskegee officials say the coach was raising safety concerns during the handshake line No charges were filed, and Taylor was released at the scene



Tuskegee University men’s basketball coach Benjy Taylor was briefly detained by police and led off the court in handcuffs following his team’s road loss to Morehouse College in Atlanta on Saturday night.

What we know:

Video from the scene shows Taylor exchanging words with a law enforcement officer during the postgame handshake line. Moments later, the officer placed Taylor in handcuffs and escorted him off the court, drawing a stunned reaction from players and spectators.

According to FOX News, the confrontation stemmed from Taylor raising concerns about safety after Morehouse football players reportedly entered the basketball handshake line. Tuskegee athletic director Reginald Ruffin said Taylor was attempting to address what he viewed as a security issue, citing the rivalry between the two schools and the potential for escalation.

Ruffin said Taylor asked officers to remove the football players from the handshake line but was met with what he described as an aggressive response. Taylor later said he felt violated by the incident and emphasized that his actions were intended to protect players and prevent a dangerous situation.

Police ultimately removed the handcuffs, and Taylor was allowed to leave the arena with his team. No charges were filed.

Taylor is in his sixth season leading the Golden Tigers, who entered the game with a strong record and remain undefeated at home this season.