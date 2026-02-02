Man shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police say

article

The Brief A man was shot several times in southwest Atlanta on Monday night. The shooting happened near Tucker Avenue SW and Lee Street SW. Police have not released information about a possible shooter.



Police are investigating after a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds in southwest Atlanta on Monday night.

What we know:

Atlanta officers responded to the area of Tucker Avenue SW and Lee Street SW around 7:43 p.m., where they found a 47-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, police said. However, he was not able to tell police anything about the shooter or what led to it.

An investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police on scene of a shooting in southwest Atlanta that left a man with several gunshot wounds on February 2, 2026.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting and who the possible shooter or shooters are.