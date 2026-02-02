Walton County asks residents to conserve water amid system issues

The Brief Walton County residents are asked to conserve water while crews fix a system issue. Officials say the water is safe to drink and does not require boiling. Although safe, some customers may notice cloudiness or discoloration.



Walton County residents are being asked to conserve water after officials reported a technical issue with the county’s primary water source.

What we know:

County officials said crews are working to fix the source problem, but once the issue is fixed, the tanks will still need time to replenish.

No boiling is required, and the water remains safe for customers to drink, according to Walton County Government.

Although it is safe, the recent disruption may cause the water to look cloudy or discolored, but its quality has not been affected, officials assured.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what led to the technical issue with the store or how long it will take to be fixed.

