Jonesboro decriminalizes possessing small amounts of marijuana

The Jonesboro City Council, on Monday night, approved a proposal to lower the punishment for marijuana possession.

What they're saying:

Jonesboro Councilman Drew Andrews supports an ordinance decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana in his city. "It’s a great idea," said Andrews, who’s also Chair of the Clayton County Democratic Party.



Andrews says reducing the penalty will free police to focus on more serious offenses. "Their time would be better spent on more violent crime, protecting the community," he said.

What we know:

"It’s going to decriminalize marijuana, small amounts, meaning less than one ounce," said Councilwoman Chelsey Curney, who introduced the measure.



Curney says the ordinance will treat possession of less than an ounce as a civil offense, eliminating jail time.



"If our police officers in Jonesboro pull over someone who has marijuana, they will still be given that civil fine, it will be confiscated, it will be destroyed on scene, civilly," Curney said. "People will not be incarcerated for such a small and minor offense, and it won’t be a criminal offense.



In September, Clayton County reduced penalties for small amounts of marijuana to a civil fine of $150. Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts spoke in favor of the Jonesboro ordinance.



"I endorse this," Roberts said. "This approach maintains that marijuana remains illegal under Georgia law while offering a practical civil alternative."



"I just think it’s a bad idea all the way around," said resident Bobby Lester. He wants to leave such decisions up to higher authorities. "I have no real problem with people doing what they want to do in their own particular time. It should be left to more of a state than a locality or the federal government to make those determinations."



You’ll still get penalized if you get caught with even that small amount of marijuana in Jonesboro. The fine is $150, and community service if you can’t pay.

The ordinance went into effect immediately.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what the process for destroying marijuana will be or what the search and seizure limits are.