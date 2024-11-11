Tucker High School staff member accused of inappropriate behavior with student

article

A staff member at Tucker High School has been placed on administrative leave after serious allegations were received, according to a letter sent to families of school students.

The letter says that the allegations involve a minor student and due to the seriousness of the allegations and in accordance to their safety protocols, the employee has been placed on administrative leave and is prohibited from accessing all DeKalb County School District schools and properties until further notice.

The DCSD police is leading a thorough investigation, according to the letter. However, the school is unable to provide further details to protect the integrity of the investigation and any potential legal proceedings.

No other information has been provided about the incident by the school or police at this time.