Wanted: Man accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles in Tucker

Police in DeKalb County say he may be responsible for dozens car break-ins and hope someone will recognize him from a photo released on Thursday.

The DeKalb County Police released a photo of the suspect investigators believe has broken into more than 30 vehicles in the Tucker area.

He also is accused of stealing license plates.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

In addition to the suspect’s photo, police released a photo of a white sports car he may be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tucker Investigations Unit at 678-937-5340.