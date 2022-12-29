Georgia rapper, 4 others arrested in Clayton County Jail contraband investigation

article

Deputies have arrested five men accused of smuggling drugs, cell phones, alcohol and more to inmates at the Clayton County Jail.

Authorities say the arrests came after they discovered a criminal operation when suspects dropped off the contraband inside a fence at the jail.

In an operation, deputies arrested five suspects, identified as Shun Lamar Almond, Jason Mahone, Erik Ray, Tariq Abdussaboor, and Frederick Smith Jr.

According to deputies, Smith is also known a TTG Fred, a local rapper who has songs titled "Headshot" and "Hate Me More."

"Hopefully TTG Fred will rap about his arrest for bringing contraband to the jail before the release date of his latest single," the Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said in a release.

Investigators believe that some employees with the Sheriff's Office were also involved in the criminal activity and that more arrests are expected.

"There will be zero tolerance for contraband in the Clayton County Jail" Allen said.

All four men are now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.