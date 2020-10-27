Expand / Collapse search
Trump’s campaign website apparently hacked

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX TV Digital Team

WASHINGTON - The campaign website for President Donald Trump was apparently hacked Tuesday. 

Trump’s campaign website apparently hacked.

When navigating to donaldjtrump.com, a page popped up that read, “this site was seized” with Department of Justice logos at the top followed by more text.

“The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump. it is time to allow the world to know truth,” the page read.

It was unclear how long the message was up on Trump’s campaign website before the entire site appeared to be taken offline around 7:25 p.m. ET.

Trump's campaign website appears to be hacked on Oct. 27.

Trump’s campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates as they become available.
 