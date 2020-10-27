Trump’s campaign website apparently hacked.

The campaign website for President Donald Trump was apparently hacked Tuesday.

When navigating to donaldjtrump.com, a page popped up that read, “this site was seized” with Department of Justice logos at the top followed by more text.

“The world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded daily by president donald j trump. it is time to allow the world to know truth,” the page read.

It was unclear how long the message was up on Trump’s campaign website before the entire site appeared to be taken offline around 7:25 p.m. ET.

Trump’s campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

