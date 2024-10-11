Trump traveling to Georgia next week for FOX News town hall

article

In Brief Former President Donald Trump will participate in a FOX News town hall focused on women's issues, airing October 16. The town hall, hosted by Harris Faulkner, will address top concerns for female voters, including the economy, abortion, immigration, and health care. FOX News has extended a standing invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris for a similar town hall event since her presidential campaign announcement.



Former President Donald Trump will participate in a town hall hosted by FOX News Channel’s Harris Faulkner, focusing on issues impacting women ahead of the upcoming election, according to FOX News.

The event will be held at Reid Barn in Cumming, Fosyth County, with an audience composed entirely of women. The pre-taped town hall will take place on Oct. 15 and air on "The Faulkner Focus" on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET.

The discussion is set to cover key issues identified as top concerns for female voters, including the economy, abortion, immigration, and health care, according to a September 2024 FOX News poll. During the one-hour session, Trump will share his views on these matters and how he plans to address them if elected. The event aims to provide insight into where Trump stands on issues that matter most to women voters.

Faulkner emphasized the importance of female voters, who represent the largest group of registered and active voters in the U.S. "It is paramount that female voters understand where the presidential candidates stand on the issues that matter to them most. I am looking forward to providing our viewers with an opportunity to learn more about where former President Trump stands on these topics," she said.

FOX News has extended a standing invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris for a town hall event of equal stature, which has been offered to her campaign multiple times since she declared her candidacy for president in August.

Faulkner, who joined FNC in 2005, is an anchor of "The Faulkner Focus" and co-host of "Outnumbered." Both shows lead in their respective cable news time slots, drawing millions of viewers. Faulkner has a history of covering significant news events and interviewing top figures, including an exclusive interview with Trump in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd.

As the first Black woman to host back-to-back weekday cable news programs, Faulkner has played an essential role in FNC's election coverage. She is recognized for her "Voter’s Voices" segments and has previously hosted primetime specials on topics like policing in America, civil justice, and education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This will be the third visit by Trump to Georgia this month. He made two trips last week to Valdosta and Augusta to survey the damage left by Hurricane Helene.

Trump also plans to make stops in Savannah and Gwinnett County later this month.