Trump thanks historically Black communities in Atlanta for support last week

Former President Trump has some words for Georgia and people in Atlanta specifically.

Trump's campaign posted a video Monday during which he thanked everyone for "showering him with support" during his recent visit to turn himself into the Fulton County Jail.

Trump says in the video that he wants to thank the people of Washington Park, Vine City and Bankhead. All three communities are historically Black.

Trump heavily courted the Black community in Atlanta and Georgia prior to the 2020 election. One of his co-defendants, Harrison Floyd, was the leader of Black Voters for Trump at one time. However, Black voters in metro Atlanta supported current President Joe Biden instead.

Trump has accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of being racially-motivated in her desire to prosecute him.

Trump also called the case a travesty of justice and repeated his claim of persecution in Monday's recorded video.