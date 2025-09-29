Trump suggests moving 2026 World Cup games; Atlanta one of host cities

article

The Brief Trump says World Cup matches could be moved if host cities deemed unsafe Eleven U.S. cities, including Atlanta, preparing to host 2026 games Experts say relocation unlikely due to binding FIFA contracts



President Donald Trump suggested last week that next year’s FIFA World Cup matches in the United States could be moved if he believes host cities are unsafe.

What we know:

Eleven U.S. cities, including Atlanta, are scheduled to host matches in 2026.

Trump told reporters he would relocate games if crime concerns arise, though experts say contracts with FIFA make such a move unlikely.

"Any city we think is going to be a little bit dangerous for the World Cup – or for the Olympics – you know, where they have Olympic overthrow, but for the World Cup, in particular, because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it to go, we’ll move it around a little bit," said Trump.

The World Cup will feature 32 of the world's best club soccer teams, including European powerhouses like Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea, South American greats CR Flamengo and American standouts like Inter Miami CF and the Seattle Sounders.

Other host cities include Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York, New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

Cities across the United States have spent years — and millions of dollars — preparing to welcome thousands of soccer fans for the upcoming World Cup.

In Atlanta, the effort has reshaped parts of the city, with projects such as The Gulch redevelopment and upgrades to public transportation tied directly to the tournament.

Atlanta has not released a statement at this time.