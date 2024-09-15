Georgia leaders react to Trump second 'apparent assassination attempt'

After the FBI confirmed former President Donald Trump was the subject of an "apparent assassination attempt" at his Florida golf club, reactions poured in from leaders around the country.

An FBI agent was the one who noticed the barrel of a rifle sticking through the fence line at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach at around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials shot at the suspect, who was identified by sources to Fox News as Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh allegedly ran off and drove away, but was later apprehended in the next county. Officials said he left behind an AK-47, two backpacks and a GoPro camera.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw holds a photograph of the rifle and other items found near where a suspect was discovered during a press conference regarding an apparent assassination attempt of former Expand

Immediately after shots were fired, Trump's campaign released a statement assuring the public that he was safe.

RELATED: Trump injured at deadly Pennsylvania rally shooting; Georgia leaders react

Just two months ago, the Republican presidential nominee shocked the world when he was shot in the ear at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

That would-be assassin was immediately killed by Secret Service snipers.

In Georgia, a handful of elected officials took to social media with requests for prayers and action.

This article will be updated periodically as reactions and statements are made.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: A Federal Bureau of Investigation Mobile Command Center drives past the entrance to the Trump International Golf Club after an apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on September 15, 2 Expand

Georgia leaders react to Florida golf club assassination attempt

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene:

"President Trump is safe and sound after ANOTHER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT!!! / Thank God!!! / They are trying to kill him!!! / They will do anything to stop him from winning."

"Dear Democrats and your activists in the media, Is two assassination attempts on Donald Trump’s life considered a "threat to democracy" yet?"

Rep. Mike Collins:

"Pray for Trump. Pray for protection for 51 days."

National leaders react to Florida golf club assassination attempt

Vice President Kamala Harris:

"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America."

Trump previous assassination attempt coverage: