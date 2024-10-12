Trump plans Cobb County rally ahead of Fox News town hall

article

Former President Donald Trump is hitting the campaign trail heavily across Georgia over the next two weeks. His team just announced a rally in Cobb County for Tuesday.

Trump was already scheduled to participate in a Fox News town hall in Forsyth County that tapes that same day. It is expected to air to the public on Wednesday.

On Oct. 22, Trump is expected to be the special guest keynote speaker at the National Rifle Association's "Defend the 2nd" event at the Savannah Convention Center.

The day after, the Republican nominee for president will join Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action for a rally in Duluth. Doors will open at 1 p.m. at Gas South Arena.

Tuesday's rally will be held at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. You can register for tickets here.