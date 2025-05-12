Carroll County woman charged with child cruelty and drug offenses

The Brief A Carroll County woman is charged with cruelty to children, drug possession, and obstruction of law enforcement. A middle-school-age girl living in the home has been taken into custody by DFCS. Deputies and DFCS say they found "deplorable conditions" in the home, including meth. The arrest came following a tip. Last year, DFCS said its Child Protective Services hotline had 35,046 intakes investigated, and of those, 9,372 were substantiated.



The Georgia Division of Children and Families and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office investigated an allegation of neglect regarding alleged drug exposure at a Carroll County home.

What we know:

Investigators found, according to an incident report, deplorable conditions. It describes bugs, trash, drugs, and drug paraphernalia found at the home.

Investigators say they smelled urine and feces before entering the home on Frashier Road. A middle-school-age girl living there is now living in DFCS custody.

What they're saying:

Following a child's placement in state custody, the child is interviewed by a child advocacy center.

The Georgia Center for Child Advocacy is not involved in this case but stresses the importance of reporting alleged abuse and neglect. "Any suspicion that child abuse or neglect is going on, it's important to see something, say something," says Shelia Ryan, Georgia Center for Child Advocacy CEO.

What you can do:

DFCS says its Child Protective Services hotline is open 24/7. The hotline is 1-855-GACHILD (422-4453). Reporters can remain anonymous. For more information, click here. We encourage anyone who suspects child abuse or neglect to report it immediately.