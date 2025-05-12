Family mourns Dr. Cameisha Clark: Life of CAU alumna and college dean cut short

The Brief The family of Dr. Cameisha Clark is still in disbelief that her brilliant light has been extinguished. Dr. Clark's grandmother says she does not understand why this tragedy happened, particularly since the 35-year-old dedicated her life to helping others. The family reveals Cameisha lost her father and brother to gun violence, which is the primary reason she was starting a foundation against gun violence.



What we know:

Inglewood Police say that on May 2nd, former employee Jesse Figueroa entered the building where Dr. Clark worked as the Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College in Inglewood, California, and opened fire on Clark and her receptionist.

Dr. Clark, a three-time alumnus of CAU, died of her injuries on Monday.

Suspect Figueroa was arrested three hours later and charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with prior violent convictions.

Family members say Dr. Cameisha Clark had a large support network and always lit up a room.

What's next:

Family members say the funeral will be held at Cascade United Methodist Church.

CAU has decided to honor Dr. Clark at the Baccalaureate on May 17 and has started a new $10,000 scholarship in the School of Education to honor the 35-year-old's legacy.

What we don't know:

What was suspect Figueroa’s motive in the workplace shooting.

What they're saying:

We learned Dr. Cameisha Clark was passionate against gun violence because both her father and her brother were victims of it.

"Let me start by saying, this is all really a bad dream that we are all trying to wake up from," Dr. Clark’s aunt and mother revealed.

Dr. Clark's family is still in disbelief that her brilliant light has been extinguished. The younger Clark blossomed first at Mays High School in Atlanta, where she was the school queen, then later at Clark Atlanta University, where she was a cheerleader and obtained three degrees, including her Doctorate of Education. She soon began following in her grandma's footsteps after getting a recent promotion.

"She called and said, 'Grandma, I'm in my world now. I'm following in your footsteps because I went up in administration at a college, and so she says I'm following in your footsteps, girl. I'm a dean,'" Dr. Bettye Clark revealed.

Clark's mother, grandmother, and aunt say the 35-year-old was really in a happy place as the Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College in California.

"The president of Spartan College told me that Cameisha was giving him a to-do list as well. So she pretty much ran the school," Tywana Williams shared.

The family admits they have had a rough time with her sudden death in what police say was a workplace shooting on the Inglewood campus. Police say former security guard Jesse Figueroa shot and killed Clark and her receptionist on May 2nd.

"I don't understand, I'm asking God and everybody to help me understand this, so I don't!" her grandmother Dr. Bettye Clark exclaimed.

Kara Clark, victim's aunt, questioned, "A young lady that has built a life, loving people, giving to people, being surrounded by family and community. The positivity for something to happen as this tragic—how does she deserve that fate?"

Dr. Clark achieved so many of her goals in her short life, including becoming a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Her family says they just want to focus on the good things that she accomplished and the loving spirit she exuded.

"I am going to remember the pretty positive girl and the girl that had goals and met her goals," Dr. Bettye said. "I am going to remember her light! She was the light," her mom explained.

Dr. Clark's funeral service will be held at Cascade United Methodist Church, where she and her grandmother had been members. Family members are still deciding on the date.

