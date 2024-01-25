Trump joins motion to remove Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Nathan Wade

article

Former President Trump has filed a motion to adopt and supplement Michael Roman's motion seeking the dismissal of the grand jury indictment in the Georgia election interference case and the disqualification of District Attorney Fani Willis, her office and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade.

"The motion filed today on behalf of President Trump seeks to hold District Attorney Willis legally accountable both for her misconduct alleged in a motion filed by Mr. Roman as well as her extrajudicial public statements falsely and intentionally injecting race into this case. In doing so, DA Willis violated her Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor under the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct. Her attempt to foment racial animus and prejudice against the defendants in order to divert and deflect attention away from her alleged improprieties calls out for the sanctions of dismissal and disqualification," Trump attorney Steve Sadow said.

The motion specifically addresses the actions of Willis on Jan. 14 during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

According to the motion, Willis "repeatedly and inappropriately injected race into the case and stoked racial animus" during a widely-publicized speech at the historic Bethel AME Church, including asking God why the defendants were questioning why she hired a Black man and why a Black female Democrat's judgment isn't as good as a white male Republican.

The motion claims that the assertions by Willis will result in substantial prejudice towards the defendants. The motion also claims that the DA is seeking racially-based sympathy for her "self-inflicted quagmire."

According to the motion, Willis' conduct is a violation of Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct that say a prosecutor must refrain from making comments that have a substantial likelihood of heightening public condemnation of the accused. The motion also points out that the "awesome power to prosecute" should never be manipulated for personal or political profit.

Roman's motion, which accused Willis and Wade of an "improper, clandestine relationship," was filed on Jan. 8. He also accused Willis and Wade of "profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of taxpayers."

On the same day, Wade's estranged wife, Joycelyn Wade, served Willis with a notice of deposition. Joycelyn Wade also produced credit card statements belonging to Nathan Wade that showed charges for airline tickets for himself and Willis.

Neither Willis nor Wade have commented on the alleged affair.

A judge issued a stay on the deposition earlier this week, saying it didn't make sense for Willis to be deposed before Wade.

Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee has set a hearing date of Feb. 15 to consider Roman's motion.

Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis sent a letter to Willis last week demanding documents from her in an effort to determine whether county funds paid to Wade "were converted to your personal gain in the form of subsidized travel or other gifts."

Sen. Greg Dolezal also introduced legislation earlier this week to establish the Senate Special Committee on Investigations to look into the allegations of misconduct.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office said it has no comment in response to Trump's motion.