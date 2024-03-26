Trump co-defendant Harrison Floyd given permission to appeal ruling

article

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has approved a request for a Certificate of Immediate Review by defendant Harrison Floyd in the Georgia election interference case.

Floyd faces three charges stemming from his alleged involvement in a plot to coerce former Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman into falsely admitting to election fraud. Floyd, a former director of Black Voices for Trump, is represented by attorneys Todd Harding and Christopher Kachouroff.

Floyd's legal team filed a motion on March 20 seeking permission from Judge McAfee to appeal his decision regarding a Plea in Bar filed on Oct. 31, 2023.

The Plea in Bar argued that the Fulton County District Attorney lacked the authority to investigate or bring election-related charges against the Defendant without a referral from the State Election Board.

The State responded on Nov. 17, 2023, and Floyd replied on Dec. 14.

On Jan. 9, the Court denied the Plea in Bar. Subsequently, on Jan. 12, the defendant applied for a Certificate of Immediate Review, which was denied by the court on March 14, reaffirming its Jan. 9 order.

Floyd now seeks review of these denials by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

Remaining a supporter of the former president, Floyd requested in February that his bond conditions be relaxed to allow him to work on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign. Additionally, he sought the court's permission to use the social media platform X for discussions unrelated to the case, following previous issues arising from comments about Freeman.

Of the 19 defendants in the case, Floyd was the only one to spend time behind bars at Fulton County Jail in August. While others had their lawyers arrange bond agreements before surrendering at the jail, Floyd appeared on Aug. 24 without legal representation or a bond agreement. He was released on Aug. 30 after his lawyer negotiated a $100,000 bond.

Apart from the Georgia charges, Floyd faces federal charges for allegedly confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

This marks the second Certificate of Immediate Review granted in the election interference case.

A hearing scheduled for March 28 will address a motion filed by former President Donald Trump's attorney and two motions filed on behalf of David Shafer.

Trump's motion alleges a violation of his First Amendment rights by the prosecution.

Shafer's motions request dismissal of all charges, citing compliance with legal counsel advice and the former federal Electoral Count Act at the time.



