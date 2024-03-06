Truist Park announces $10M investment into upgrades at baseball park

article

Truist Park has announced upgrades for the 2024 baseball season.

The park says its rooftop has been renovated and expanded and can now accommodate groups as large as 210 individuals. They have also added a new Blue Moon Beer Garden.

The new Jim Beam Bourbon Decks is positioned in left field behind sections 142 and 143 and will feature a bar that is over 60 feet long to mirror the distance between the pitcher's mind and home plate.

The clubhouse will also be redesigned and 1,500 square feet will be added to the space.

Truist Park says this is just the first step of a multi-phase plan for improvements to the park.