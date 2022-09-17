Trucker kills man in multiple car collision

A man from Cumming faces serious charges after causing a multiple car collision resulting in another driver's death.

61-year-old Charles Wilkins of Cumming was arrested Friday night after failing to stop in standstill traffic, ramming into at least two other vehicles.

Deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say Wilkins was driving at an "unreasonable" speed on Georgia Highway 400. They say he first rear-ended a Nissan, causing both vehicles to cross over the median into the opposite driving lanes.

The trucker then hit a Kia on its driver's side, killing the man inside.

The driver of that Kia has been identified as 65-year-old James Wright of Cumming. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

All other drivers and passengers were transported to local hospitals to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, including Wilkins.

Other drivers on the road reported damage to their vehicles by flying debris.

Deputies say the highway was closed down for five hours in order to investigate and clean up after the accident.

Wilkins is being charged with homicide by vehicle to the first degree, reckless driving, too fast for conditions and following too close.

He is being held without bond. Deputies say additional charges could be forthcoming as their investigation is not yet complete.