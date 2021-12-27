Expand / Collapse search

Truck carrying chickens overturns in Hall County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:58PM
Hall County
A chicken truck has overturned along Highway 52 in Hall County.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Crews spent several hours cleaning up a mess along a busy Hall County highway on Monday afternoon after a chicken truck overturned.

It happened near Highway 52 and Old Cornelia Highway. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and saw stacks of chicken cages that had fallen from the truck.

A truck carrying chickens overturns along Highway 52 and Old Cornelia Highway causing a mess on Dec. 27, 2021.

A truck carrying chickens overturns along Highway 52 and Old Cornelia Highway causing a mess on Dec. 27, 2021. (FOX 5)

Officials said some of those cages popped open and the chickens were running around.

The cause of the crash of the crash was not immediately known.

Officials could not say if there were any injuries.

