Man arrested in Powder Springs road rage shooting

A 22-year-old man is in jail accused of shooting at a car that had a man and two children inside in Powder Springs.

According to warrants filed in Cobb County, Korede Donivan Hamilton is charged with several crimes including aggravated assault. He's accused of firing six shots during a road rage incident on Dec. 6 on Macedonia Road.

Hamilton allegedly followed the victim while driving recklessly on Macedonia Road near Pinto Drive. The warrants say the gunshots shattered the driver's side rear window glass.

Hamilton was arrested on Dec. 9.

Warrants state he possessed a 9mm handgun with the serial number removed. He was also caught with 48 grams of marijuana, a scale, three oxycodone pills and several THC vape cartridges and edibles.

