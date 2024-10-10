Troup County man arrested on child exploitation charges

article

A Troup County man is facing child exploitation charges following an investigation by sheriff’s deputies.

Justin King, 34, of Pine Mountain was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of children for distribution of child sexual assault material.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a Cybertip came in from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (GAICAC) about a resident possibly distributing child sexual assault material in September.

Investigators made contact with King, leading to his arrest on Oct. 9.

More charges are possible as the investigation continues.