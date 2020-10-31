Tropical Storm Zeta clean up continues into the weekend

Crews are still working around the clock to clean up damage from Tropical Storm Zeta.

The damage was extensive enough for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to declare a state of emergency to help expedite the cleanup efforts.

"We were woken up with some loud thundering and strong winds," said Gary Grant, who lives of Peachtree Dunwoody Road, "The furniture on our back deck was being tossed around."

Days after Zeta came through, Grant and his neighbors were still without power until about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

"We heard a loud pop. I think that may have been the transformer and tress started falling down," said Grant, "That's when we lost power."

Georgia Power crews are working around the clock to restore power to those affected. At its peak, 700,000 people were without power in the state.

As of 10 p.m. on Saturday, about 30,000 customers were still affected.

"The problem that we've been dealing with is that there's so much extensive damage from these trees that have fallen that they're having a hard time even getting into some neighborhoods," said Allison Gregoire, a Georgia Power Spokesperson.

Atlanta city officials said nearly 400 trees came down during the storm. Of those trees, officials said at least 60 of them took down powerlines. The city expects that number to continue to rise on cleanup goes on.

"It's a process. We're working as quickly and safely as we can," said Gregoire, "We know this is tough. We know it's a holiday weekend. We know we're in a pandemic, so we really appreciate our customer's patience."

Georgia Power said most of the outages are centered around Atlanta and North Georgia. Crews from more than a dozen states are providing resources or are on the ground helping make repairs.

"The reason it took a couple days this time is that Hurricane Zeta brought widespread damage across the Southeast," said Gregoire, "Alabama has been affected. Mississippi has been affected. It took a little more time than usual to get help."

Georgia Power continues to update outages, for updates click here.

