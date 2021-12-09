Expand / Collapse search

Troopers investigate deadly tractor-trailer crash on I-85 in Fairburn

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fairburn
FOX 5 Atlanta
Troopers investigate a deadly crash along I-85 at GA-74 in Fairburn on Dec. 9, 2021. article

Troopers investigate a deadly crash along I-85 at GA-74 in Fairburn on Dec. 9, 2021. (FOX 5)

FAIRBURN, Ga. - One person is dead and seven others injured after troopers said a tractor-trailer struck several cars while driving along Interstate 85 in Fairburn on Thursday afternoon.

WOMAN INJURED, MAN ARRESTED AFTER HIGH-SPEED CHASE IN COWETA COUNTY

The Georgia State Patrol said that tractor-trailer was heading south on I-85 just north of Georgia Highway 74 when traffic in front of it slowed. Troopers said the truck was following too close and struck several vehicles in front.

Troopers investigate a deadly crash along I-85 at GA-74 in Fairburn on Dec. 9, 2021.

Troopers investigate a deadly crash along I-85 at GA-74 in Fairburn on Dec. 9, 2021. (FOX 5)

One person, identified as 66-year-old Jerome Miller, was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital where they later died.

Seven others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers investigate a deadly crash along I-85 at GA-74 in Fairburn on Dec. 9, 2021.

Troopers investigate a deadly crash along I-85 at GA-74 in Fairburn on Dec. 9, 2021. (FOX 5)

The Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is assisting with this crash investigation. 

Charges are pending.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____