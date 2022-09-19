Man killed in triple shooting at parking deck of NW Atlanta apartments

One man is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital following an overnight shooting at a northwest Atlanta parking deck.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened early Monday morning at the Berkley Heights Apartments, which are located on the 1700 block of Northside Drive just south of the Interstate 75 north exit ramp.

According to investigators, the shooting happened during an argument in the parking deck. Officials have not said led up to the fight.

Police say a 21-year-old man was killed in the shooting. His identity and relationship with the other victims is not known at this time.

The two other victims, identified as a 40-year-old man and his 20-year-old son, were taken by medics to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their identities and current conditions have not been released.

Detectives are searching for a silver sedan that was believed to have fled the scene.

Investigators have not currently identified a suspect in the deadly triple shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.