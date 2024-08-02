3 people shot in SE Atlanta, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a shooting that injured at least three people in southeast Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene at Cleveland Avenue and Browns Mill Road SE.

While the victims were found at that location, investigators believe the three people were shot at a different location.

Authorities have not shared details about the victims or their current conditions.

Investigators are working to discover where the shooting took place and learn what led up to the violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.