Trial for man accused in Secoriea Turner’s 2020 SW Atlanta death

The Brief Trial begins today for Julian Conley, accused in Secoriea Turner’s death. Turner, 8, was fatally shot near a protest site in southwest Atlanta in 2020. Co-defendant Jerrion McKinney took an Alford plea and received 40 years.



A second man charged in the shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner is set to appear in court Monday at the Fulton County Courthouse.

Julian Jamal Conley and Jerrion Amari McKinney (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Turner was killed on July 4, 2020, while sitting in the back seat of her mother’s Jeep near a Wendy’s in southwest Atlanta.

The fast-food restaurant had become the site of weeks of protests following the police killing of Rayshard Brooks, which included demonstrators setting the building on fire and armed groups blocking nearby roads.

Prosecutors say Turner’s mother encountered one of those armed groups when she attempted to drive through the area. That’s when, investigators allege, Julian Conley opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, striking Turner in the head. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Conley was indicted in 2021 on multiple charges, including two counts of felony murder, malice murder and gang-related offenses. His trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Dig deeper:

Last week, another man charged in the case, Jerrion McKinney, entered an Alford plea — a form of guilty plea in which a defendant maintains innocence while acknowledging prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction. McKinney was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

RELATED: Jerrion McKinney accepts Alford plea in Secoriea Turner case

Turner’s death, which came amid nationwide unrest over police shootings, drew widespread outrage and renewed calls for accountability. Conley’s trial is expected to draw close attention as prosecutors lay out their case against the man accused of firing the fatal shot.