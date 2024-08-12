Tree topples on passing car injures 2, disrupts power in Stone Mountain

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A tree crashed down on a vehicle along VFW Drive in Stone Mountain on Aug. 12, 2024. (FOX 5)

Two people were injured after a tree fell on a car driving along VFW Drive in Stone Mountain.

It happened along VFW Drive just south of W. Mountain Street on Monday evening.

According to the Stone Mountain Police Department, two people in the Toyota Camry were rushed to an area hospital. Their current conditions were not immediately known.

The tree also took down power lines in the area. Georgia Power reported that the power supply to fewer than half a dozen homes was impacted for an extended time due to the incident.

No word on what caused the tree to fall.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clear the mess.