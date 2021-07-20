Expand / Collapse search

Tree smashes through NW Atlanta home after storms

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - The overnight storms caused a tree to smash into a northwest Atlanta home early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the tree came crashing down on a home on the 800 block of Peyton Avenue NW at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 5 cameras were on the scene of the extensive damage and found that the tree had destroyed a full side of the home.

Fortunately, no one was trapped or injured.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Jeff Hill says some areas of metro Atlanta received 5 inches or more of rain in the last 24 hours.

