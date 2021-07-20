Tree smashes through NW Atlanta home after storms

article

The overnight storms caused a tree to smash into a northwest Atlanta home early Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the tree came crashing down on a home on the 800 block of Peyton Avenue NW at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 5 cameras were on the scene of the extensive damage and found that the tree had destroyed a full side of the home.

Fortunately, no one was trapped or injured.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Jeff Hill says some areas of metro Atlanta received 5 inches or more of rain in the last 24 hours.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

Per lns:

VO only

No one trapped

Extensive damage

Terrance Kelly

Assignment EditorUPDATE--ALLEN----4:23AM--PER APD CALL SHEET--

Signal: 18 - TREE DOWN

Report Number: 212010188

Location: 826 PEYTON AVE NW

Beat: 109

Priority: 3

Time Received: 7/20/2021 3:43:36 AM

Time Dispatched: 7/20/2021 3:47:06 AM