Tree smashes through NW Atlanta home after storms
ATLANTA - The overnight storms caused a tree to smash into a northwest Atlanta home early Tuesday morning.
Officials tell FOX 5 the tree came crashing down on a home on the 800 block of Peyton Avenue NW at around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.
FOX 5 cameras were on the scene of the extensive damage and found that the tree had destroyed a full side of the home.
Fortunately, no one was trapped or injured.
FOX 5 Meteorologist Jeff Hill says some areas of metro Atlanta received 5 inches or more of rain in the last 24 hours.
