Missing Newton County man last seen 6 days ago, sheriff says

article

Deputies are searching for a Newton County man who's been missing for almost a week and hope the public can help them make sure he's safe.

Officials with the Newton County Sheriff's Office say 33-year-old Travis Rawlins was last seen in the area of Green Valley Farm Road on May 2.

Since that day, Rawlins family says they have not been able to get in contact with him.

According to deputies, Rawlins had been living in the woods in the area of Highway 11. Highway 278, and Interstate 20.

The missing man is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight of around 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Investigators believe Rawlins was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue sweatpants. He also is known to wear a black hoodie.

If you have any information that can help deputies find Rawlins, call the Cpl. Mickey Kitchens at 678-625-1515 or by emailing mkitchens@newtonsheriffga.org.