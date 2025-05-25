Atlanta police looking for man responsible for April shooting

article

The Brief Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:45 a.m. on April 28 at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, where a 47-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital, but could not provide details about how he was injured. Investigators have released images of a suspect and are asking the public to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers for a reward of up to $5,000.



Atlanta Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an aggravated assault that left a man injured in late April.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit, the incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on April 28 at 2621 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW. Officers from Zone 1 responded to the scene after receiving a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found a 47-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing, and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. However, he was unable to tell officers how he had been shot.

Investigators are continuing to work the case and have released surveillance images and video of a male suspect they believe is connected to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.