Train sparks multiple brush fires in NW Georgia county

Multiple agencies were called to help firefighters battle brush fires in Walker County.

Officials say the fires had sparked along a four-mile stretch from Rossville to close to Chickamauga.

What we know:

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, investigators believe that it was started by sparks from a train that ignited material near the tracks.

About 100 firefighters responded to the blaze from 36 fire department units.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Shots of the brush fire in Walker County (Courtesy of Walker County Government)

Firefighters evacuated part of Chris Lane to save multiple homes in the area.

Officials say one home on South Mission Ridge burned, but luckily no one was home at the time.

What they're saying:

Authorities say residents with respiratory issues in northern Walker County should stay indoors until the smoke clears.